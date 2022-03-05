TASTE OF SPRING: This weekend will be warm, windy and eventually wet

It is going to feel like spring this weekend with quickly warming temperatures into the 60s! Not only will temperatures be increasing, but winds and rain chances will be climbing as well.

A wind advisory has been issued for a portion of the viewing area from 7 AM to 4 PM EST on Sunday. Counties included in the advisory:

Ottawa

Sandusky

Erie

Lorain

Cuyahoga

Lake

Seneca

Huron

Medina

Richland

Ashland

Wayne

Ashtabula Lakeshore

WEWS Katie McGraw

Winds will gradually increase throughout the weekend. It will be breezy on Saturday, but overnight the winds will increase. Expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph during Sunday morning and afternoon. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

WEWS Katie McGraw

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter