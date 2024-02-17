Watch Now
Winter Storm Warning, Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for 2 Northeast Ohio Counties

Posted at 7:54 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 19:54:40-05

Snow has returned to Northeast Ohio and brought warnings with it.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in Tuscarawas County until 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The county is expected to receive between four and seven inches of snow.

Additionally, Richland County is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department advised that the road conditions could be hazardous.

