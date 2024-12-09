Winter Storm Watch issued for Ashtabula County starting Wednesday afternoon

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for one Northeast Ohio county after things had finally started to warm up.

Ashtabula County, which is still digging out from a massive snowfall, will be under this watch from Wednesday afternoon to Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell over the last week?

Travel could be difficult during Wednesday night and Thursday morning commutes.

