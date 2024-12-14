Watch Now
Winter Weather Advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties for Sunday

News 5
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for numerous Northeast Ohio counties.

On Sunday from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m., the following counties will be under this advisory:

  • Lake County
  • Cuyahoga County
  • Stark County
  • Medina County
  • Geauga County
  • Ashtabula County
  • Summit County
  • Portage County
  • Wayne County

A wintry mix will be possible during the onset of precipitation late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Freezing rain is also possible.
