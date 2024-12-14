Winter Weather Advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties for Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for numerous Northeast Ohio counties.
On Sunday from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m., the following counties will be under this advisory:
- Lake County
- Cuyahoga County
- Stark County
- Medina County
- Geauga County
- Ashtabula County
- Summit County
- Portage County
- Wayne County
A wintry mix will be possible during the onset of precipitation late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Freezing rain is also possible.
