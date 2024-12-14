Winter Weather Advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties for Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for numerous Northeast Ohio counties.

On Sunday from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m., the following counties will be under this advisory:



Lake County

Cuyahoga County

Stark County

Medina County

Geauga County

Ashtabula County

Summit County

Portage County

Wayne County

A wintry mix will be possible during the onset of precipitation late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Freezing rain is also possible.

