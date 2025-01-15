WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Widespread accumulating snow could slow you down Thursday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several communities. More widespread and accumulating snow could impact Thursday's commutes.

SUMMARY: A clipper system will bring another round of snow across the entire area overnight and will continue on Thursday. Due to this widespread and accumulating snow, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several communities. This snow could slow you down all day on Thursday, so it is important to plan ahead.

ALERTS: The National Weather Service in Cleveland and Pittsburgh issued Winter Weather Advisories for Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Trumbull, Mahoning, Wayne, Stark, Carroll, and Tuscarawas counties. It will be in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday.

TIMING: The rest of your Wednesday looks pretty quiet with cold temperatures, but overnight, widespread snow is expected to arrive and will continue until Thursday evening. Snowfall rates could reach 0.5 inches per hour Thursday morning and Thursday evening.

Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and even snow-covered at times. The hazardous conditions could negatively impact Thursday morning and evening commutes. Be sure to give yourself extra time out the door tomorrow morning and take it slow on the roads.

Snow looks to fade after sunset on Thursday night and into Friday. Friday looks much quieter and also slightly milder. However, the coldest air in years is expected by Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The last time high temperatures stayed in the single digits was in January 2019.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast below to get an idea about the timing of the snow.

SNOWFALL TOTALS: Clippers are almost always good for a few inches of snow for many communities. As a rule, the highest totals are expected in the eastern half of our viewing area with lower totals to the west of Cleveland. Everyone should expect 1 to 3 inches of snow areawide.

The variability occurs to the east of I-77, where 2 to 4 inches of snow is more likely. In the heart of the primary snowbelt, up to 5 inches of snow will be possible. On the other side of the spectrum, less than one inch of snow should be expected west of Erie and Huron Counties.

