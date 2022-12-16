Winter Weather Watch issued for Ashtabula County

A Winter Weather Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Ashtabula County starting on Saturday at 10 p.m. through Sunday morning to 4 p.m.

Heavy lake-effect snow is expected throughout the area with an expected six inches falling to the ground. Snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour are possible with 35 mph winds.

Travel conditions could be hazardous on roads.

