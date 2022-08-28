Work week starts off with more heat & storms returning

CLEVELAND — Sunday was very warm for the end of August with temps in the mid to upper 80s. Monday could be slightly warm AND more humid! It will feel like the 90s tomorrow. All of that heat and humidity will provide a ripe atmosphere for the return of scattered showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday. A few storms could become strong or severe.

The storm prediction center has issued a severe weather risk for Monday as the system approaches from the mid-west. This includes all of the News 5 viewing area and communities. The area in green is at a marginal risk for severe weather and is a level 1/5. This means there is a chance for isolated storms to become strong or severe. The main threat is damaging winds, but hail, lightning and heavy rain will be possible as well. The tornado risk is not zero, but low for Monday and Tuesday.

Monday will start off mild with more clouds. A couple showers and storms are possible early on Monday. This is especially true in our western communities. Plan for storms to pick up in coverage and intensity during the afternoon. It looks like there will be rounds of storms with dry periods between storms. As of Sunday evening, storms become widespread by Monday night and into early on Tuesday. One final round of storms will proceed the cold front Tuesday afternoon. Storms will end from west to east but the end of Tuesday. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about timing and coverage of storms for Monday and Tuesday.

Following the storms and cold front, it will not be as hot Tuesday or Wednesday. Then, a secondary cold front will swiftly roll through mid-week, dropping temperatures even more into the low 70s. The cool down is brief! Notice that the temperatures increase again by Labor Day weekend though.

Be sure to check back with The Power of 5 Weather Team Sunday night at 11 and Good Morning Cleveland with Trent Monday morning for the latest timing & updates.

