Wednesday is the "Pick Day" of the work week

Sun fading fog, then fueling storms

After some patchy morning fog, we'll see plenty of afternoon sunshine across Northeast Ohio today. High temperatures will climb into the middle 80s with hardly any wind.

It's about as nice as it gets for early July, whether you're spending the day outside or heading out on Lake Erie.

The heat turns up another notch Thursday. Most of the day looks dry, but a few thunderstorms could pop up late in the day or during the evening. Not everyone will get rain, and it won't ruin outdoor plans for most people. However, any storm that develops could be on the strong side.

Friday looks like the busier weather day. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread, and some areas could pick up heavy rainfall. That could lead to localized flooding where storms repeatedly move over the same locations.

The good news is that the rain should move out by Saturday, bringing drier weather back to Northeast Ohio for the weekend.

After that, attention turns to a big warm-up. A stretch of summer heat is expected to build into the region next week, with temperatures likely running well above normal.

What to Expect

Morning fog, then sunshine

Highs in the middle 80s today

Light winds

Great day to be outdoors or on Lake Erie

Hotter Thursday with a few late-day storms possible

More widespread storms Friday

Heavy rain and localized flooding possible

Drying out Saturday

Big heat arrives next week

Bottom line: Enjoy today's quiet weather. A few storms could show up late Thursday, more widespread rain and storms are expected Friday, and then summer heat takes over next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Patchy AM Fog. Warmer and Still Muggy. | High: 86º

Thursday: Few PM t-storms. Hot & humid. | High: 89º

Friday: Widespread thunderstorms with heavy rain and flooding possible. | High: 78º

Saturday: A few lingering t-showers. | High: 80º

Sunday: Partly cloudy & warm. | High: 81º

Monday: Heating up. | High: 84º

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