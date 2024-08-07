Welcome relief after a destructive round of thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — The coast is clear! our sky isn't but the threat of severe weather ended last night. It's time for cleanup and patience. Power is slowing coming back on across NE OH as crews get out and lend helping hands.

Mother Nature is lending a helping hand also... Bringing nice weather. Temps today are only in the 70s for afternoon highs. We'll keep it partly to mostly cloudy but uneventful is the key here. Easy weather for damage cleanup.

The heat & humidity build back Thursday afternoon with upper 80s and a few storms but it's brief. We take a drop in temps Friday as a cold front sweeps through and brings even cooler air for the weekend

What To Expect:



Cloudy & much cooler today

Heat & humidity return Thursday

A few t-showers Thursday

Slimshot Friday, too

Incredibly comfortable weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Drying out but clouds lingering. | High: 77°

Thursday: Hot & humid with a few t-showers. | High: 87°

Friday: Slim shot for a storm. Partly cloudy. | High: 81°

Saturday: Comfortable. | High: 74°

Sunday: More clouds but still nice. | High: 73º

