Welcome to "Hotober" with 80s this weekend

CLEVELAND — HOTOBER! Highs on Friday got into the low and even middle 80s. While not record heat, it is getting pretty close to it, especially later this weekend.

It will be cool tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s away from the lakeshore, but it will be a couple degrees milder closer to the lake, in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be quiet, clear and calm overnight.

It continues to heat up this weekend, with highs soaring from the low 80s to even the mid-80s.

Despite the lower sun angle, make sure to stay protected with sunscreen; sunburns are still possible this time of year within an hour of direct exposure.

I know, it's October and feels like July, but we will get there.... and soon!

Our stretch of dry days will finally come to an end on Tuesday. Plan on scattered rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by much cooler air mid-week. We actually look to fall BELOW average by then!

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Bright & hot (for October) | High: 85º

Sunday: Super sunny & very warm. | High: 84º

Monday: More clouds but staying very warm. | High: 85º

Tuesday: Scattered rain showers and t-storms as cooler air rushes in. | High: 75º

Wednesday: Few lingering showers, much cooler. | High: 62º

