We're not tracking rain for DAYS

CLEVELAND — This is about the time of year when all of the sudden, Mother Nature flips the switch and BOOM, summer.

Not this year!

We're actually going to get a comfortable stretch of weather. We're not looking at rain in the forecast until the end of NEXT week. That means your spring, outdoor plans will go off without a hitch. Looking and feeling incredible. Humidity is staying low, clouds are staying sparse, and temperatures are nice.

There is one caveat: Friday. Friday will be the warmest of the next few. But nothing crazy. Middle 70s. Which is actually seasonable for late-May. Other than that, enjoy cool mornings and comfortable afternoons... save on the a/c bill!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Cooler, brighter & breezier.| High: 67º

Friday: Tons of sun. Seasonable.| High: 75º

Saturday: More clouds. Unseasonably cool.| High: 63º

Sunday: Sun & clouds. Bit milder.| High: 69º

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