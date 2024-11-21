We're tracking the first snowflakes of the season!

CLEVELAND — Snow is here! Roads should be ok for the most part but make sure you're taking it easy on bridges and overpasses. The ground is still VERY warm so snow melts quickly... but... anything elevated is colder and doesn't melt as quickly. That being said, any accumulating snow will only be around briefly.

Air temps are in the 30s and holding there all day. Keep the coats, hats, scarves and gloves. Temps in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Winds pick up even moreso this evening and through Friday. Gusts will reach as hihg as 40mph Friday. The direction is key, though. Northwest winds gusting over Lake Erie with +50º water will actually warm areas along the lakeshore overnight. Areas inland will stay int he 30s with snow still likely.

I expect more of an impact Friday morning with a few squalls coming off of the lake.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Windy & colder with a mix of rain and snow. Slushy accumulations possible. | High: 38º

Friday: Lake effect rain. Could mix with wet snow. Windy.| High: 45º

Saturday: A few lake effect rain showers left over. Still windy.| High: 47º

Sunday: Drier. Mostly cloudy.| High: 49º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower chance.| High: 52º

Tuesday: Isolated shower. Mostly cloudy. Cooler.| High: 45º

