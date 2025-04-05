WET WEEKEND: Plan for on-and-off rain (and even some snow) all weekend

CLEVELAND — A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of Northern Ohio through 8 a.m. Sunday. Several rounds of rain through Sunday could dump between 2 and 5 inches across Northern Ohio.

It is a soaked start to the day, with several flood warnings and advisories in effect across NEO.

Scattered rain showers with some embedded thunder are possible on and off through the day on Saturday. A couple of the storms could produce strong winds along and south of a line from Youngstown to Akron to Mansfield.

Don't be fooled by the mild start to the day. High temperatures Saturday will warm into the middle and upper 60s quickly Saturday morning. But colder air will slide in from the northwest during the afternoon. Cleveland and the Lakeshore counties will see temperatures fall into the 40s by 2 or 3 pm. Farther south, temperatures will stay in the 60s through the afternoon, but temperatures will be dropping by this evening. Akron-Canton should drop in the early evening, New Philly will stay mild until about sunset.

The wet weather lingers on Sunday as well, with continued falling temperatures. With colder air moving in, highs for Sunday will likely occur at midnight, in the middle 40s. Temperatures during the day will struggle in the 30s. A rain snow mix will move into the area from the west toward evening. We could even see wet flakes Sunday night and Monday.

The Guardians' home opener looks COLD! Plan for temps in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Elevated flood threat with heavier rain likely. Temperatures falling into the 40s early afternoon | High: 65°

Sunday: Scattered showers with steady (or dropping) temps. | Daytime Temps: 37º

Monday: Showers possible. It may mix with snow. | High: 45º

Tuesday: Scattered lake effect snow. Windy & cold! | High: 35º

