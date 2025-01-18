Wet weekend with CRASHING temperatures

An EXTREME COLD WATCH has been issued for all of Northern Ohio beginning Monday and lasting through 10 am Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills below -15 degrees are expected early next week. For more details click here.

Summit and Richland counties are under a Level 1 Snow Emergency on Saturday. Roads will potentially be hazardous, drive with caution.

A strong storm system has brought widespread rain to the area overnight and early this morning. There will only be a short window with chilly widespread rain before it changes to a wintry mix/mess by mid-morning and eventually all snow.

Although snowfall totals do not look very high on Saturday, the roads could still become slick throughout the weekend—especially with crashing temperatures. Less than 2 inches of slushy accumulation is possible areawide on Saturday, but more accumulation is expected on Sunday and into Monday.

It's all followed by some of the coldest air we've seen in years. We had to go back to 2019 for anything comparable and possibly 2015.

Saturday morning will be in the mid-30s falling to the teens with barely an increase noticed on Sunday afternoon but dropping to the single digits by Sunday night. Wind chills will be subzero by Monday morning. Then nighttime temperatures are expected to dip below zero and afternoon temps will not even be hitting double digits.

Make sure you're planning. Pets, pipes, and all the typical stuff that is impacted by blasts like this will be affected. Don't wait to prepare!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Snow and/or rain are likely with our next winter storm. Seasonable temps early then cooling.| High: 37º

Sunday: Scattered snow. Colder again.| High: 20º

MLK Day: Bitterly cold with lake-effect snow. Sub-zero wind chills are expected.| High: 7º

Tuesday: Few flakes, brutally cold.| High: 37º

