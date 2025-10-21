Wet & windy as temps are trending downward as we head toward the end of the month

CLEVELAND — I'm tracking rain this morning. Give yourself a few extra minutes for the commute. Gusts over 20mph and brief downpours could be just enough to slow traffic. We dry out by noon and stay dry most of the afternoon before a second round arrives during the late afternoon into the evening.

The second round looks to pack more of a punch with stronger winds and heavier rain possible. The severe threat is low, but we will certainly be watching for isolated damaging wind gusts from about 5 pm until 10 pm.

This system will also kick up our winds on Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible by Tuesday evening and into Wednesday. The low pressure will also hang around through the middle of the week, as cooler air moves over a warm Lake Erie. This will bring more lake effect showers on Wednesday and Thursday.. Temperatures will remain well below average for most of the week, as highs will only top off in the mid to upper 50s.

Drier conditions move in by Friday, before more shower chances return for the weekend, as highs top off in the upper 50s to around 60.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Two rounds of rain/storms. Breezy. | High: 59º

Wednesday: Lake Effect Showers. Cooler again. | High: 50º

Thursday: Lingering showers. Coolest day. | High: 55º

Friday: Partly sunny. Not as cool but drier. | High: 56º

Saturday: Few showers. Touch warmer. | High: 55º

Sunday: Shower chances continue. | High: 57º

