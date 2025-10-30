Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wet, windy & cold.. all day

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Cleveland weather
Akron weather
rain wet leaves
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a SOAKED Thursday.

I'll be tracking rain all day. Mostly light rain, but there are waves of heavier rain mixing in. That means most of us won't deal with flooding, although I can't rule it out. I wouldn't be surprised if we see some flood advisories.

Especially when you factor in the delayed runoff from leaves clogging our gutters and drains.

We'll taper the rain this evening but we're not drying out until early Friday. Some of us don't dry out until Saturday as the lake effect rain showers shut down.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Rain likely. Heavy at times. Windy. | High: 50º

Halloween: Few lake effect rain showers. | High: 49º

Saturday: Isolated lake effect rain. Chilly. | High: 52º

Sunday: Looking drier but still cool. | High: 55º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.