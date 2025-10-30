Wet, windy & cold.. all day

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a SOAKED Thursday.
I'll be tracking rain all day. Mostly light rain, but there are waves of heavier rain mixing in. That means most of us won't deal with flooding, although I can't rule it out. I wouldn't be surprised if we see some flood advisories.
Especially when you factor in the delayed runoff from leaves clogging our gutters and drains.
We'll taper the rain this evening but we're not drying out until early Friday. Some of us don't dry out until Saturday as the lake effect rain showers shut down.
DAILY FORECAST:
Thursday: Rain likely. Heavy at times. Windy. | High: 50º
Halloween: Few lake effect rain showers. | High: 49º
Saturday: Isolated lake effect rain. Chilly. | High: 52º
Sunday: Looking drier but still cool. | High: 55º
