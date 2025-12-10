Wet, windy & mild morning followed by a wet, windy and COLDER afternoon

CLEVELAND — Good news! Temps have jump a degree or so and rain is taking over! That's right. The good news is that if we were a degree or 2 colder, snow would be ruining our AM drive.

Like we told you yesterday, it's all dependent on a degree warmer or colder. That being said. Winds are still strong. Gusting to 40 mph. Wet & windy.

Plan on wet morning commute.

The bulk of the moisture is gone after the AM drive. We'll hold near 40º through midday, then a cold front passes and temps take a dive. We're dropping back to freezing by sunset for most. That means wet roads will freeze overnight with additional snow for some.

Lake effect will be the trend on Thursday and again on Friday. Brutally cold coming back as we wrap up the week. More widespread snow will be possible on Saturday, with highs in the 20s. Coldest air of the season settles in for Sunday, along with a few snow showers. Highs might not even reach 20° for the first time since the end of February.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: AM Scattered rain. PM Scattered snow showers. Windy. | High: 40º (Midday)

Thursday: Cold with a few lake effect snow showers. | High: 30º

Friday: Cold with a few snow showers. | High: 29º

Saturday: Cold with lake effect snow showers possible. | High: 25º

