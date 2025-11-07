Wet & Windy today... Cold & Snowy Next Week!

CLEVELAND — It is the big talk across Northeast Ohio...are you ready for the FIRST SNOW of the season?! We are still a couple of days out, but the entire Power of 5 weather team is keeping a super close watch on the forecast for this weekend and early next week. Let's pump the brakes, though... before that happens, we need to talk about a wet and windy Friday!

Rain arrives from the northwest around 9 a.m. and exits to the southeast around 4 p.m., which means most of the daylight hours will be wet & windy. Rain could be heavy at times. Most communities across NEO will pick up a range of 0.10 - 0.50 inches of rain. The concern will be those areas that get a quick .5" in 30 minutes... brief flood advisories are possible.

It's all in and out quickly. If you have Friday evening plans, it looks dry. Saturday will be fairly quiet with a mix of sun and clouds, and only a couple of showers are possible. Enjoy it because the rain rolls back in on Sunday. That's when things REALLY change.

Sunday's rain is a CHILLY rain. And it's EARLY. Temps will be in the 40s and dropping. Dropping into the 30s by the afternoon, watching any leftover raindrops change to snowflakes. Yes, we'll see snowflakes mixing in with cold raindrops Sunday afternoon/evening but I'm not expecting accumulations at this point. Yet. Warm, wet ground will make it tough for anything to stick.

Temps keep dropping late Sunday into early Monday. As soon as we hit the lower 30s, we'll start to see accumulations start on elevated surfaces. Bridges and overpasses will be impacted first. As winds shift more northerly we'll have to watch lake effect snow squalls set up. Timing is critical for how much snow we'll see.

It's all about how soon those winds align and how long it takes to shift westerly. Too early to talk numbers BUT I'm confident in tlking impacts. Roads will be slick while it's snowing. Make sure you're prepared for our first wintry day on Monday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Soaked with heavy rain possible from 9 am to 5 pm. Windy. | High: 57º

Saturday: Looking mainly dry. | High: 49º

Sunday: Mainly rain but much cooler. A wet flake late. | High: 42º

Monday: Lake effect snow squalls. | High: 37º

