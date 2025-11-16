Wicked winter wind takes over Northeast Ohio Sunday

CLEVELAND — It is a tale of two seasons weather-wise across Northeast Ohio this weekend. It reached 65 degrees in Cleveland, just like our Power of 5 forecast had, on Saturday. Showers and storms rolled through Saturday night with a cold front that has brought much colder air into Sunday morning.

It will be a windy day from start to finish, with 30-mile-per-hour gusts, and occasionally higher gusts, especially near the lakefront. That northwest wind could bring some isolated lake-effect showers by the second half of the day. Temperatures stay near 40 degrees for the first half of the day and fall back to the upper 30s by the afternoon. It will feel like the 30s most of the day Sunday due to the cold, and even the 20s by the evening. Do not forget the layers if you're heading down to see the Browns late Sunday afternoon, as it is a 4:25 pm start.

It will be a dry and chilly start to the workweek before another storm approaches on Tuesday. This system is coming from the southwest and could brush the southern & western portions of Northeast Ohio with some light rain and wet flakes on Tuesday. Next significant rain chance holds off until late Thursday and Friday of next week, along with another surge of warmth.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Windy and colder. Isolated lake-effect snow showers late. | High: 40º

Monday: More sunshine. Chilly. | High: 42º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and wet snow showers, especially south. | High: 41º

Wednesday: Dry again. Warmer. | High: 49º

Thursday: Few showers possible late. Warmer and breezy.. | High: 57º

Friday: Best shot of rain/storms. Warm and breezy. | High: 62º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower early. Cooler. | High: 53º

