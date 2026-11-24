CLEVELAND —

NOVMEBRRR!

What a drastic change NEO has felt in the last day. After a gorgeous and mild weekend, temperatures tumbled 15-20 degrees in the last 24 hours. All of Thanksgiving week will feature chilly temperatures in the 40s.

Lake effect rain develops this evening, with some snowflakes mixing in overnight into early Tuesday as temps fall into the lower 30s. Little to no accumulation is expected, but Tuesday stays cold. We’ll struggle to get out of the 30s all day. The best chance to see these showers will be across the CLE Metro region, Akron-Canton Region and will linger the longest across the Snowbelt Region.

Power of 5 Region Highlight: Snowbelt Region

A lake-effect mix is likely overnight and into early on Tuesday. The Snowbelt region is our highlighted region because showers will linger the longest the farther east you live.

Regional weather

Wednesday Is The Travel Day

If you’re hitting the road Wednesday, we lucked out. One of the biggest travel days of the year looks sunny and dry across Northeast Ohio, with temps climbing back into the 40s. After Tuesday’s lake effect rain and snow showers, Wednesday gives us a really nice break.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the roads won’t be busy. Give yourself extra time, fill up the tank ahead of time if you can, and don’t let the quiet weather fool you into rushing. At least around here, Mother Nature shouldn’t add much extra stress to the trip.

Thanksgiving Soaker: Wet feathers and rainy weather

Widespread rain returns for Thanksgiving and could fall for much of the day. Some of it may be heavy, too. Temps stay in the 40s, so this will be a chilly, soaking rain.

If you’re frying a turkey, don’t try to beat the rain by moving the fryer into a garage, onto a covered porch or anywhere close to the house. Turkey fryers need to stay outdoors, away from structures and on a stable surface. Rain and hot oil are a dangerous combination, so you may need to adjust your timing or cooking plans.

Smoking a turkey? Rain is less of a deal-breaker, but have the rain gear ready and give yourself extra time. Keep the smoker in a properly ventilated outdoor spot and avoid moving it into a garage or enclosed area just to stay dry.

And if the kitchen gets too hot with every burner and the oven going, there’s an easy fix this year: crack a window. With chilly 40s outside, that fresh air will feel pretty good! Lingering showers are expected on Black Friday, especially the first half of the day.

5-Day Forecast:

Tuesday: Drying early, staying cold though. | High: 39º

Wednesday: Sun then clouds but dry. | High: 46º

Thanksgiving Day: Looking soaked. | High: 43º

Black Friday: Mostly rain but chilly. | High: 42º

Saturday: Isolated shower and chilly. | High: 45º

Quick Winter Reminders

Check your tire pressure: Sudden temperature drops cause tire pressure to dip, which often triggers that pesky dashboard warning light on cold mornings. Toss a brush in the trunk: Even though roads will stay wet rather than icy today, overnight lows in the 30s can leave a thin layer of frost on your windshield. Dress for the wind, not the thermometer: A 40-degree day feels drastically different when a brisk northwest breeze is blowing off Lake Erie. Wind-resistant layers are your best friend this weekend.

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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