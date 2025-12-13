Widespread snow and arctic cold unleashed across Northeast Ohio this weekend

CLEVELAND — Lake effect snow is already setting up shop across the primary snowbelt, and this is just the start of a very snowy weekend. A few passing snow showers earlier in the morning passed through fairly harmlessly, but moderate snow moves in this afternoon that will be impactful.

It is a trifecta of snow for the weekend, which started with the arctic cold front this morning. The clipper arrives this afternoon & evening, and lake-effect snow has started early, and will kick into high gear later tonight & Sunday. These three separate entities combined could bring more than six inches of snow in some locations. Most areas will see between two and four inches, between areas like Mansfield and Akron. Lake effect snow will likely reach farther into the secondary snowbelt in addition to the primary snowbelt.

That arctic cold front will bring more frigid air for the second half of the weekend. Actual lows will approach 10 degrees Sunday morning with fierce winds making it feel like below zero everywhere. Some spots could feel even colder than 10 below!

If you're looking for a thaw... be patient. It's finally showing up midweek next week. A massive area of high pressure will bring warmer weather to three-quarters of the country by the end of next week. We'll be on the northern edge, so 40s will return by Thursday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Cold with some snow likely. | High: 25º

Sunday: Lake effect snow. Colder. | High: 19º

Monday: Drying out. Still cold. | High: 25º

Tuesday: More sunshine, chilly. | High: 33º

Wednesday: Shower possible late. Warmer. | High: 42º

Thursday: Rain showers possible. Warm. | High: 47º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter