Wild swings heading into the weekend

CLEVELAND — Tough day to prep for. Warm & windy with gusts to 40mph this morning, followed by rain. Heavy rain at times, too.

We're dry to start, but expect rain (possibly heavy) to be rolling in midday. That's also when winds shift directions, and the temps start "the drop."

We're going from the upper 60s midday into the 40s for the PM Drive. Some even dip into the 30s overnight.

We'll keep the chill around for Saturday. Temps hold in the 40s to near 50º for most of us the entire day.

Drier but much chillier!

The rest of the weekend looks mainly dry as well, and the cooldown is BRIEF! The warmth is surging back by Sunday. Mid to even upper 70s are expected for several days next week. But with the warmth comes the return of daily storm chances. Although each day has a chance for sporadic storms, it does not look like a washout every single day.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Warm & windy then wet.| High: 68° (and dropping)

Saturday: Cooler. Mainly dry.| High: 48°

Sunday: Warmer again. Partly cloudy.| High: 77°

Monday: Afternoon storms possible.| High: 75°

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