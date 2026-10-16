Wild Weather "Blowing" in today

CLEVELAND — Don't let the mild start fool you. Temps near 70° this morning will drop through the day, falling into the middle 50s by afternoon.

T-showers will be around this morning, followed by a steadier light rain this afternoon. The messiest window may come during the PM commute, when a narrow line of downpours and thunder rolls through. If you're picking up the kids, heading home from work or getting an early start downtown for the Guardians game, give yourself some extra time. Wet roads plus a quick downpour could make for a slow drive.And the wind will add an even bigger impact

West winds of 15 mph will gust to around 30 mph during the day before turning north and getting even stronger this evening and overnight. Gusts could reach 40 mph.

Guardians Game 4: Bundle up!

Friday night's 8 p.m. first pitch will feel a whole lot different than Friday morning.

Temps will be in the 50s, with a gusty north wind making it feel even colder. Showers will also be possible. This is definitely a layers-and-rain-jacket kind of game. If you're tailgating or walking a few blocks to the ballpark, you'll be glad you brought the heavier jacket.

Lake-effect showers continue overnight into early Saturday as temps fall into the 40s.

Saturday gets better and better

Saturday morning won't look very inviting. It'll be chilly with some lingering lake-effect showers, especially early.

Don't cancel those afternoon plans, though! We'll dry out and clear out as the day goes along, with sun returning Saturday afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach around 50°, so it'll still be jacket weather even with the sun.

If you're heading to Saturday's Guardians game, the weather is much better than Friday night's setup, but you'll still want the layers.

Browns Sunday: Cold start, nice finish

Sunday morning could be our coldest of the season so far. Frost looks likely even near the lakeshore, and some inland communities could experience their first freeze.

If you've still got flowers, herbs or other sensitive plants going, Saturday evening is the time to cover them or bring the pots inside.

For the 1 p.m. Browns game, you'll want the jacket for the walk into the stadium, but at least we'll have plenty of sunshine. Sunglasses will be much more useful than the rain gear by Sunday.

A fantastic work week ahead

After all the ups and downs this weekend, next week looks refreshingly boring, weather-wise.

We're expecting sunshine, light winds and seasonable temps through the work week. After Friday's rain, wind and falling temps, we'll take it!

What I changed: I built this around how people will actually experience the weather, especially the commute, both Guardians games, outdoor Saturday plans, plants Saturday night and the Browns game Sunday. I also kept the language casual and avoided repeating the same forecast details in every section.

5-Day Forecast:

Friday: Scattered showers. Windy. Cooler again. | High: 55º

Saturday: Lake effect showers. Cooler and breezy. | High: 51º

Sunday: Widespread frost. Mostly sunny and cool. | High: 61º

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Incredible, bright & seasonable. | High: 65º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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