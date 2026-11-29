Windswept downpours for SNF

Saturday ended up being relatively pleasant with mostly cloudy and chilly conditions. Aside from a stray shower S&W, it was a fully dry day in Cleveland. That can't be said about Sunday. The weather goes downhill again this afternoon. Scattered rain returns after 1 p.m., with heavy rain becoming more likely after sunset.

That timing will have a big impact on Sunday night's Browns game.

If you're tailgating, bring the waterproof layers and have a way to keep your food, chairs and gear dry. Anyone heading into the stadium should expect to sit through at least some rain rather than relying on an umbrella.

Gusts will also be 30 mph or greater, especially by the 2nd half, so umbrellas and tents are not good ideas.

Colder start to the workweek

Rain will quickly end before the morning commute, but the cold wind will linger, with 30 to 40 mph gusts. Hold on to the steering wheel! The cold wind will likely bring some isolated lake effect by Monday afternoon, primarily only for the snowbelt. This will include the chance for an isolated mix of rain/snow. Temperatures will be falling on Monday, with most in the mid 30s by Monday afternoon. Winds will remain breezy, with gusts near 30 mph possible through Monday evening.

We will then see major improvements starting Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Much more sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way. Highs will be well into the 50s by Wednesday and Thursday, with some areas approaching 60 degrees by Thursday afternoon.

We will then see another round of rain by the week's end, as temperatures will fall back into the 40s by next Saturday.

5-Day Forecast:

Sunday: Scattered afternoon/evening rain. Breezy.| High: 51º

Monday: Lake effect early, temps dropping. Breezy. | High: 37º

Tuesday: More sun, still chilly. | High: 42º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer | High: 52º

Thursday: Partly cloudy and very warm. | High: 57º

Quick Winter Reminders

Check your tire pressure: Sudden temperature drops cause tire pressure to dip, which often triggers that pesky dashboard warning light on cold mornings. Toss a brush in the trunk: Even though roads will stay wet rather than icy today, overnight lows in the 30s can leave a thin layer of frost on your windshield. Dress for the wind, not the thermometer: A 40-degree day feels drastically different when a brisk northwest breeze is blowing off Lake Erie. Wind-resistant layers are your best friend this weekend.

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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