Windswept storms to wrap up a wild weather weekend

CLEVELAND — Significant rain and potentially strong storms will move through Northeast Ohio through early Sunday afternoon, with more windswept rain continuing into Sunday night.

The heaviest rain is likely to roll through with a few rumbles between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from west to east. This timing would avoid a worst-case scenario with severe storms and lightning that could have significantly impacted the Browns game. Lightning aside, windswept downpours are still expected for tailgaters and for the first part of the game if the storm slows down slightly. While there is a chance for a strong or severe storm, widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph should be expected starting Sunday morning and continuing into the night, with any embedded stronger storm holding stronger gusts than that.

Once the line of storms passes, there will be ongoing on/off showers with 30 to 40 mph gusts all the way through Sunday night. That ushers in much colder, below-average weather to start the workweek.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Windswept rain likely. Storms are possible, mainly midday. Windy. | High: 73º

Monday: Early shower chance. Cooler again and still breezy. | High: 59º

Tuesday: Isolated shower chance. Seasonable. | High: 63º

Wednesday: Shower chance. Cooler again. | High: 55º

Thursday: Lingering showers. Coolest day. | High: 54º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter