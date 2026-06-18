Windy Thursday with isolated storm chances

CLEVELAND — Strong winds 40-45+ mph are expected through mid-afternoon from Cleveland east, to the snowbelt, where a Wind Advisory is in effect. Most of the widespread rain and severe storms have shifted south and east into Kentucky and Pennsylvania, but an isolated downpour or storm can't be ruled out this morning.

A few more isolated showers are possible on Thursday afternoon, and it will be a cooler day overall. Highs only top out in the low-to-mid-70s, with those 30-40+ mph gusts areawide, making it feel a bit colder, too.

Somewhat calmer conditions return for Friday and Saturday, primarily with the lighter wind, but a couple t-showers cannot be ruled out. A much better chance for rain and storms looks possible for Father's Day evening into Monday morning, so keep this in mind if you have outdoor plans with dad!

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Isolated t-storms. Cooler & windy.| High: 74º

Juneteenth: Partly sunny, isolated showers.| High: 75º

Saturday: Partly sunny. A few PM t-storms.| High: 76º

Father's Day: Partly sunny. Dry daytime. Heavy rain at night.| High: 72º

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