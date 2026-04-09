Windy, warmer & wetter for some

CLEVELAND — Temperatures will bump up even more on Thursday. That warmth comes with rain, though. A few t-showers roll in during the afternoon and continue into the evening. The best chance to see this rain is in the northern half of our viewing area.

The better chance for everyone to get some rain comes on Friday with more widespread activity. As always, we will be watching for anything strong, but the severe threat for both days looks low.

Temperatures will take a dip by Saturday, but not as dramatically as we have grown used to over the last few weeks. Plan on 40s and 50s as opposed to 20s and 30s!

This weekend looks mainly dry as well, with more warmth by Sunday. Storm chances increase by next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Warmer with a few t-showers late in the day, especially farther north.| High: 72º

Friday: Warm & breezy with scattered rain & storms.| High: 59°

Saturday: Cooler. Mainly dry.| High: 52°

Sunday: Warmer again with isolated rain possible.| High: 70°

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