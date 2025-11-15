Windy weekend with a wild temperature swing on the way

CLEVELAND — Buckle up for a wild weekend of weather! Saturday will be very warm, but with rain and storms. Sunday will be much drier but also much colder! A 30-degree swing with how it will feel is expected.

Temperatures have been rising at night instead of falling. It is a warm launch point with 50s this morning, leading to highs in the 60s as temperatures later this afternoon. Temperatures are not the only thing increasing. So will the wind, along with rain.

It will not be a washout despite the expected rain and storms. After some mist and sprinkles Saturday morning, a bit of a break is expected through early afternoon. A better chance for storms is expected by mid to late afternoon and early this evening. These storms are *most likely* in our southern and eastern communities, especially in communities to the S&E of Akron, where there is a tier 1 of 5 risk for severe weather.

Expect some pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds with the strongest storms, the highest chance being 4 to 8 p.m. There is a slim chance of an isolated strong or severe storm for gusts approaching 60 mph. Storms only look to last a couple of hours and move in and out of the area quickly.

While most will stay dry on Sunday, there could be some isolated lake-effect showers by the second half of the day. The chill also settles in. The high temperature is expected to happen before the sun goes up on Sunday, with a continued drop through the 40s and eventually the upper 30s by late Sunday afternoon. It will feel like the 30s most of the day Sunday because of the cold wind with gusts occasionally over 30 mph.

It will be a dry and chilly start to the workweek before another storm approaches on Tuesday. This system is coming from the southwest and could brush the southern & western portions of Northeast Ohio with some light rain and wet flakes on Tuesday. Next significant rain chance holds off until late Thursday and Friday of next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Warm & windy with afternoon storms.| High: 65º

Sunday: Showers early but drying & cool after. | High: 42º

Monday: Drying out but staying cool. | High: 41º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated chance for showers, especially south. | High: 43º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter