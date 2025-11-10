Winter weather advisories in effect

CLEVELAND — Our first snow of the season is here!

It's coming in waves, though, so be careful. Depending on where you are, conditions will vary widely.

The widespread slushy snow from Sunday night will be gone by sunrise. That means melting slushy accums are shrinking quickly. We're not exactly grabbing the shovels this morning, rather the brush to clear the cars off before we head out onto the roads.

We're in a lull. We get a brief break during the Monday morning drive before the Lake Effect Snow Machine gets cranking.

Northwest winds gusting to 30mph will fuel today's snowfall. Areas downwind of Lake Erie will be in the threat zone for snow squalls. That's until midday Tuesday when west winds take over. The primary snow belt is the only zone impacted when that happens.

*WHERE SQUALLS PERSIST*

-Up to 1" per hour snow (2" per hour Tuesday afternoon)

-Zero visibility

-Slick roads

Be sure to stay alert and informed...

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Lake effect snow squalls. Windy & cold. | High: 34º (feels like teens)

Tuesday: Lake Effect snow squalls (mainly east). | High: 38º (feels like 25-30º)

Wednesday: Stray leftover lake-effect shower. Partly sunny. Warmer. | High: 47º

Thursday: Dry. Partly sunny. | High: 49º

Friday: Partly sunny. Seasonable. | High: 50º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Warm. Chance of showers.| High: 56º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter