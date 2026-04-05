Winter Makes a (Brief) Comeback across NEO

CLEVELAND — Temperatures fall close to the freezing mark overnight as a weak clipper could bring a few wet snow showers or a rain/snow mix to the Monday morning commute.

It remains dreary all day Monday with isolated showers and downpours into the afternoon and evening. Another clipper Monday night could drop a quick accumulation, as lows are expected to dip down to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Mix of snow and rain, chilly.| High: 46°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Morning snow showers.| High: 37°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer.| High: 56°

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer.| High: 70°

Friday: Rain/Storms possible. Touch cooler.| High: 67°

Saturday: Partly sunny and dry.| High: 64°

Sunday: Rain possible and warmer.| High: 77°

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter