Wintry start to the weekend, major warm-up ahead

CLEVELAND — Welcome back, winter! Ashtabula County saw 1 to 3 inches of snow overnight from a burst of lake effect snow. Other parts of Northeast Ohio are seeing scattered snow showers this morning.

Any snow showers should taper off by noon, and most of the weekend will be dry. After this very cold start, ANOTHER warming trend is on the way to end the weekend and into early next week.

Cleveland could even see its first 80-degree day on Tuesday. It depends on the timing of a warm front Monday that delivers the warmer air on Tuesday, and a cold front Tuesday night that could bring strong-to-severe storms.

Stray drizzle or light rain is possible with the warm front on Monday, but the next rain-maker will arrive Tuesday evening and continue into Wednesday morning, with a cold front. This means another drop in the temperatures by mid-week. It may drop below freezing by Wednesday afternoon, just 24 hours after upper 70s and low 80s.

It is too soon to nail the Guards' Opening Day forecast for Friday. A lot of moving pieces in the atmosphere, and just too low confidence. Once we have important updates, we'll share them, so make sure to check back!

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Early snow showers. Becoming sunny. | High: 39º

Sunday: Milder again. More sunshine early. | High: 57º

Monday: Warmer again. Mostly cloudy. Drizzle possible. | High: 67º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Storms likely at night. | High: 80º

Wedesday: Temperatures drop early with more rain and possible snow to finish. | High: 50s —> 30s

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