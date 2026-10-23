Wonderful weekend weather on the way

CLEVELAND —

Fab Friday!

After a crisp start, but warm enough to avoid frost, it will be a fab Friday. Some patchy morning fog will also quickly fade by mid-morning. A couple more clouds are expected, otherwise we’ll still have plenty of sun with highs in the lower to middle 60s once again.

If you’re driving east during the morning commute and west for the evening, watch the sun glare. The low October sun can sit right in your line of sight, so keep the sunglasses handy and give yourself a little extra room between cars.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Let's talk! News 5 will be in Cuyahoga Falls this afternoon from 4 to 6:30 pm and we want to hear from you! If you have a story idea, or just want to chat about the weather, we would love to meet you! The weather looks perfect, too!

Power of 5 Regions highlight: Snowbelt

Some of the coldest temperatures across Northeast Ohio are in interior Ashtabula and Geauga counties. Tonight will be no exception.

Regional Weather

A Weekend Warm-Up

Our wind changes direction this weekend. South winds take over and start pulling warmer air back into Northeast Ohio. We should notice the difference, especially by Sunday. We may even squeeze out a 70-degree day Sunday, with another shot at 70 Monday. For late October, we’ll take it. That is running about 10 degrees above average!

Any rain chances look to hold off until mid week (and they truthfully do not look very impressive). The pattern should turn wetter by the end of October and early November. Be sure to check back for the Halloween forecast and if it will be a trick or a treat!

5-Day Forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 64º

Saturday: Mostly sunny & a touch warmer. | High: 66º

Sunday: Mostly sunny & warm. | High: 70º

Monday: A few more clouds. | High: 70º

Tuesday: Mostly sunner & cooler. | High: 62º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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