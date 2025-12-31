Wrapping up 2025 with more snow, cold and wind

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday

Wrapping up 2025 with more snow. And more cold.

Clipper #2 arrives this afternoon. Widespread snow sliding from northwest to southeast will impact getting to any New Year's events.

The good news is that the snow should be tapering by midnight. As the ball drops, the only other thing dropping will be the temps. We're much colder Thursday with highs near 20º. Yikes!

Lake effect snow cranks back up, too. The primary snow belt will get in on heavier snow in bands. This will taper off Friday. Meaning 2 days of lake effect snow could be significant. I wouldn't be shocked if we get reports of 12" by Friday afternoon.

Stay warm and stay safe!

DAILY FORECAST:

New Year's Eve: Cold & breezy with scattered snow. | High: 28º

New Year's Day: Cold to start 2026. Lake effect snow lingers | High: 19º

Friday: Lake effect (east). Cold. | High: 25º

Saturday: More clouds and cold. | High: 26º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Cold. | High: 27º

Monday: Snow possible. Touch warmer. | High: 32º

