Wrapping up the week & month with minor shots at rain

CLEVELAND — Don’t let the clouds fool you this morning.

Most of us will stay dry, although a few spots may have to dodge an isolated light sprinkle. It’s cloudy and mild to start, but this isn’t an all-day gray kind of day.

By midday, the clouds start getting out of here. Bright sun takes over this afternoon, helping us warm into the lower 70s.

If you’ve been waiting for a nice afternoon to get outside, you’ve got one.

Even warmer Thursday

Thursday turns even warmer with highs climbing into the middle 70s.

A breezy southwest wind helps bring in that warmth. We’ll have sun for a while, but clouds gradually take over later in the day.

Most daytime plans should be in good shape. It’s Thursday night when we’ll need to watch for some rain.

A few showers Thursday night

Keep the umbrella nearby if you’re out late Thursday.

A few showers move through late Thursday evening and overnight. This doesn’t look like an all-night washout, and the rain should be gone by the time most of us wake up Friday morning.

Behind it comes cooler air.

Friday is dry, but highs fall back into the lower 60s.

No weather tricks for Saturday

Here’s one forecast that shouldn’t scare trick-or-treaters.

Saturday is looking dry and seasonable, with temps in the 50s.

So the biggest trick may be figuring out how to squeeze a sweatshirt underneath the costume.

Early trick-or-treaters should be comfortable with a layer, but it’ll feel chillier as the sun goes down. Parents following the candy crew from house to house will probably appreciate the jacket even more than the kids do.

No raincoats over the costumes. No umbrellas getting in the way of the candy bags. Mother Nature appears to be handing out a treat this year.

Rain chances go up after Halloween

Once we get through Saturday, the pattern starts changing.

Better rain chances arrive Sunday and continue into early next week.

Regional Highlight: West Region...Best shower chance and then the warmest region later

If anyone manages to catch a shower or sprinkle this morning, the West Region has the best shot. Rain will be spotty, so plenty of neighborhoods will stay completely dry, and chances drop off even more the farther east you go.

The clouds won’t last all day either. Wednesday afternoon turns much brighter, with plenty of sun and temps climbing toward the mid 70s.

Regional Weather

REMINDER: Time Change this weekend

We meddle with time again at 2 am Sunday, clocks will go back one hour. This will bring the sun up earlier, but also it will set earlier too. On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:58 am and set at 5:21 pm!

News 5

5-Day Forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder night with steady temps. | High: 72º

Thursday: Bright warm and breezy with a few nighttime showers. | High: 75º

Friday: Partly sunny but looking dry. | High: 62º

Halloween: Partly sunny, mild, showers possible. | High: 64º

Sunday: Few showers possible. Still warm. | High: 67º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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