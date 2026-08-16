Wrapping up the weekend with another round of storms

CLEVELAND —

Northeast Ohio Weather: One More Round of Storms Before a Big Change

Storm chances ramp up again today as another round of thunderstorms develops from midday into the afternoon. Some of these storms could become strong, with damaging winds the main concern.

Temps climb into the lower 80s with high humidity, giving storms plenty of fuel to work with. If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye on the forecast and be ready to head inside if storms approach.

Power of 5 Regions Spotlight: South Region

The South Region has the best chance of seeing stronger storms this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, but heavy downpours and frequent lightning are also possible. Have a way to receive weather alerts, especially if you'll be outside later today.

Regional Weather

The Good News

Today's storms mark the final significant impact from this stalled boundary that's been parked across the region. A much more comfortable air mass moves in tomorrow, bringing lower humidity and a break from the stormy pattern.

Even better, next week is shaping up to feel more like September than August. Expect several days with highs in the 70s, making for a comfortable start to the first full week of school for many students across Northeast Ohio.

5-Day Forecast

Sunday: Strong storms possible. | High: 84º

Monday: Isolated t-showers. Not as humid. | High: 76º

Tuesday: Dry! Finally! | High: 78º

Wednesday: Few showers and isolated storms. | High: 77º

Thursday: Slim shot of t'shower. Cooler. | High: 75º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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