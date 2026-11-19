CLEVELAND —

Mild stretch continues before a colder Thanksgiving week

If you're not ready for winter just yet, you'll like the next few days.

A few high clouds will mix with sunshine today, but they won't do much to hold us back. Highs climb to around 63°, making for another mild November afternoon. A light jacket may be enough if you're heading out later today.

Tonight won't be nearly as cold as our recent frosty mornings. Most of us fall into the upper 30s by Friday morning, so scraping frost off the windshield shouldn't be as widespread of a chore.

The quiet weather sticks around through the weekend. Expect highs in the lower 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks especially nice for getting outside, tackling some yard work or putting up those holiday decorations before colder weather arrives.

We'll notice more clouds Sunday, along with a small chance for an isolated shower. This doesn't look like a washout, so most weekend plans should be in good shape.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week

Here's the tradeoff next week: colder, but not especially wet.

Temps look much colder as we get closer to Thanksgiving, so you'll want the heavier coats back out. But for anyone hitting the road for holiday travel, the lack of a big, widespread wet weather system would be good news.

We'll keep watching the timing as Thanksgiving gets closer, but right now the bigger change appears to be the colder air rather than significant rain or snow.

5-Day Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly Sunny & even warmer. | High: 63º

Friday: Partly cloudy & mild | High: 61º

Saturday: More clouds & a touch warmer. | High: 64º

Sunday: Shower chances and cloudy. | High: 60º

Monday: Shower chances and cloudy. Colder. | High: 44º

Quick Winter Reminders

Check your tire pressure: Sudden temperature drops cause tire pressure to dip, which often triggers that pesky dashboard warning light on cold mornings. Toss a brush in the trunk: Even though roads will stay wet rather than icy today, overnight lows in the 30s can leave a thin layer of frost on your windshield. Dress for the wind, not the thermometer: A 40-degree day feels drastically different when a brisk northwest breeze is blowing off Lake Erie. Wind-resistant layers are your best friend this weekend.

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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