Yo-yo temperatures for the rest of the week

CLEVELAND —

This week: Yo-Yo temperatures with limited rain chances

Overnight will be quiet with mostly clear skies and chilly temps, but not AS cold as Tuesday morning. Temps will be in the low-to-mid 40s in most areas away from Lake Erie. Along the shoreline, temps will bottom out in the mid-to-upper 40s, and even a few locations will see the lower 50s early on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be warm and windy! Winds will be stronger, with gusts around 20-25 mph at times. It will be choppy on the lake. A small craft advisory will be in effect from 4 am until 4 pm Wednesday. The winds will be out of the southwest and that will help boost our temperatures into the Plan for highs in the mid-70s.

A slim shot of a shower moves in Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a cold front swings through the region. These showers look very light and are more likely in the northern half of our viewing area across the West, CLE Metro, and Snowbelt regions.

This front will bring our yo-yo back down with cooler temperatures to round out the work week, with afternoon temps generally in the upper 60s, which is very seasonal for this time of the year. But it gets yoinked back up by Saturday. Highs jump into the upper 70s! Saturday stays dry, but the second half of the weekend is trending wet.

This weekend: Tropical Rain in NEO?? It's possible!

A tropical system brewing in the Gulf is expected to become a hurricane and make landfall on Friday. The current track brings the remnant low pressure into the Ohio River Valley on Sunday. If this track continues, tropical rain will be possible for most of Sunday, and rain will start in our South Region (highlight video below) and continue to spread north. We will keep you posted on any changes!

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast:

Tuesday Night: Clear and chilly. Not as cold. | Low: 48º

Wednesday: Milder temps, more clouds, and breezy. PM isolated showers. | High: 74º

Thursday: Stray AM showers and cooler. | High: 68º

Friday: Partly sunny. Seasonable. | High: 67º

Saturday: Super warm! Still dry. | High: 77º

Sunday: Watching closely. Rain returns. | High: 72º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!

Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

You can send us photos and short videos by filling out the form below:

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter