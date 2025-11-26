Hong Kong high-rise blaze kills at least 13, injures dozens of others

At least 13 people are dead and dozens more injured after a fire ripped through a high-rise apartment complex in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district early Wednesday.

The blaze broke out at a housing estate in the New Territories, injuring at least 33 people and forcing the evacuation of some 700 residents. Authorities said the building was undergoing renovations at the time, with bamboo scaffolding and green mesh covering its exterior.

Video captured by eyewitnesses showed flames spreading rapidly along the scaffolding. Officials said firefighters were still working to contain the blaze Wednesday morning, and it was unclear if anyone remained trapped inside.

Authorities have not been able to conduct a full floor-by-floor search. Local media reported that some relatives are struggling to contact loved ones who lived in the complex, which contains roughly 1,900 apartments and houses more than 4,000 residents.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. According to the Associated Press, the dead included a 37-year-old firefighter, while another received treatment for heat exhaustion.