British teen charged with murder in stabbing attack on UK dance class

A British teenager has been charged with murder after a stabbing attack on a dance class in England left three children dead and 10 people wounded.

The incident happened Monday in the seaside town of Southport.

Merseyside Police said that a 17-year-old was charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of 6-year-old Bebe King, 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and 9-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar.

The teen was also charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

Police did not initially name the teen because he was a minor. But he appeared in court Thursday, where Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary identified the suspect as Axel Rudakubana, according to The Associated Press.

The judge said despite not being an adult yet, the suspect can be named because he is turning 18 next week, the AP said.

"Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North West,” Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said in a press release.

“I would like to thank all of the forces who have offered and supplied support to Merseyside Police during the last three days and I can confirm that we are being supported with investigative resources from across the North West,” Kennedy said.

In a previous update, police had said eight children were injured, five of whom were in critical condition. Two injured adults were also in critical condition.

The stabbing happened during a Taylor Swift-themed event advertising dance, yoga and bracelet-making.

Swift reacted to the attack with a statement on her Instagram Story, saying she was “completely in shock.”

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families,” said the pop star.

An investigation remains ongoing.