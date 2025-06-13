Israel says it has launched new strikes against Iran, prepares for retaliation

Israel says it has launched a "preemptive" attack against Iran early on Friday morning local time.

Israel Defense Forces said jets struck dozens of targets, including some related to Iran's nuclear program.

https://x.com/idf/status/1933324595471454495?s=46&t=5c5lLchqKlLqHRW4DR_wGQ

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Iranian state television acknowledged new explosions in the capital Tehran.

Israeli officials declared an "emergency situation" within Israel at the same time, putting new limits on gatherings and school activities.

RELATED STORY | US prepares to order departure of all nonessential staff from Baghdad embassy, officials say

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on Thursday. "We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”

At the time of the initial strikes, President Donald Trump was at the White House meeting with members of Congress.

RELATED STORY | Iran claims without evidence that it took Israeli nuclear files

The new strikes come as U.S.-Iran talks over its nuclear program slow down and regional tensions increase.

The U.S. this week moved some personnel and military families in the region Wednesday. The voluntary departure of military dependents in locations in Central Command’s area of responsibility were authorized, according to a US defense official, while other personnel were moved in Iraq.

Iranian Defense Minister Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh told reporters on Wednesday Iran would respond to new aggression.

“If conflict is imposed on us, the opponent’s casualties will certainly be more than ours, and in that case, America must leave the region, because all its bases are within our reach,” he said. “We have access to them, and we will target all of them in the host countries without hesitation.”

President Trump signaled earlier on Thursday, before the strikes occurred, that he doesn’t want Israel to attack Iran as he believes the U.S. and Iran are “fairly close” to an agreement, ahead of a sixth round of talks over Iran’s nuclear program. Oman’s foreign minister announced they’re scheduled for Sunday in the Omani capitol of Muscat.

“We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue! My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon,” he wrote on Truth Social.

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday. The president didn't provide many details about the call, only saying it "went very well, very smooth.” Last month, President Trump said he told Netanyahu he didn’t think action against Iran that could disrupt talks was appropriate.

But some regional experts tell Scripps News they believe President Trump has used the threat of Israeli action as a strategy.

“I think the strikes take place just as President Trump’s two month deadline for Iran to agree to a deal expired," said Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran and non resident scholar at Middle East Institutes Iran Program. "This reinforces that a deadline is a deadline under President Trump and there are costs to rejecting U.S. offers.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Stay with Scripps News for the latest information.