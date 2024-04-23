You can get BOGO ‘bundtlets’ at Nothing Bundt Cakes right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Looking for a sweet treat this week? Nothing Bundt Cakes is offering a BOGO deal now through April 27, so you can score two mini bundt cakes for the price of one.

Simply head to their website and select two of their Bundtlets of any flavor — mix or match. Once you’ve added two to your cart, head to checkout and use promo code BOGO422 and the full price of one cake will be removed from your total.

The Bundtlets are priced around $5.75 each, so you’ll be saving close to $6 with the coupon. Each cake comes in individual packaging, so you can give it as a gift or treat yourself.

Flavors include classics like vanilla, chocolate and carrot cake, plus more unique treats like white chocolate raspberry, strawberries and cream and snickerdoodle.

The deal also includes their limited time lemon blueberry flavor, which will only be on the menu until June 9, or while supplies last.

The lemon blueberry flavor is made with lemon cake, real blueberries and is frosted. It is available as an individual Bundtlet or a handful of other sizes, like a 10-inch cake that serves 18 for $40.

If you don’t have a Nothing Bundt Cakes location near you, you can make your own bundt cake right at home in any flavor you’d like. Try a recipe designed for bundt pans like this buttery cinnamon bundt cake, or Betty Crocker’s hummingbird upside-down bundt cake made with yellow cake mix, pineapple and bananas.

