Get up to 50% off bags, watches, and more during Fossil’s semi-annual sale

If you’re in the market for a new wallet, bag, watch or another accessory, now might be the perfect time to scoop one up from Fossil at a steep discount. From now until January 14, shoppers can take advantage of Fossil’s semi-annual sale and get up to an extra 50% off sale and outlet merchandise.

Even though the sale doesn’t apply to full priced items, there’s still a lot to shop, from sunglasses to handbags. So, whether you’re looking for something special for yourself or getting a jump on your Valentine’s Day shopping, you won’t want to miss one of the best accessory sales of the year.

$49 (was $140) at Fossil

Fossil is known for its fashionable watches and many of the timepieces are included in the sale. With its neutral-colored leather band and rose-gold face, this watch would add a touch of elegance to any look. Plus, it’s a steal at just under $50. You can also have it engraved on the back for no additional cost. The brown and gray leather options are on sale, too.

$75 (was $250) at Fossil

This satchel is an ideal everyday bag, thanks to its perfect, not-too-big-and-not-too-small size. You can wear it over your shoulder with the strap or carry it by its handles as a tote. It’s available in four colors, including this eye-catching teal green, and is 40% off during the Fossil semi-annual sale. Prefer a smaller bag? The mini version of the Sydney satchel is currently discounted, too.

$20 (was $68) at Fossil

A classic pair of aviator sunglasses is always in style. Currently on sale, these sunnies feature a black metal frame and smoke-colored lens. Wear them with a white T-shirt and your favorite pair of denim jeans for an instantly cool, casual look.

$35 (was $100) at Fossil

Not only is this zippered clutch stylish, but it’s ultra-functional, too. It has room inside for 12 credit cards and boasts two compartments for bills and one zippered pocket. Plus, the brown (shown) and black-colored options come equipped with RFID technology that protects your credit cards and personal data from being skimmed by wireless card readers. While this sale is on, you can snag this clutch for 30%. Or choose the non-RFID version of the bag, available in teal, red, green, khaki, or denim blue, for an even bigger discount.

Sydney Tote

$89 (was $280) at Fossil

If you’re planning to travel during 2024 or need a great bag for work, the Sydney Tote is ideal. The slightly oversized bag can fit a 16″ laptop making it ideal for trips and work. Plus, there are built in slots for credit cards and a pen holder eliminating the need to even carry a wallet. The simple shoulder strap design means it’s easy to carry and allows you to access your must-haves easily.

Whether you need a Valentine’s Day gift or are looking to grab a new travel bag for your next trip, check out all the Fossil semi-annual sale deals.

