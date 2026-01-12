Morning Digest: Canton City Schools holding special meeting to discuss budget cuts

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, Jan. 12, and here is what you need to know.

Canton City Schools working to close $17 million budget deficit through school closures and staff cuts

Canton City Schools are holding a community feedback session tonight at the Timken Career Campus in Canton. It begins at 6 p.m. The district is working to bridge a serious multi-million dollar budget deficit. They are looking to close 3 elementary schools and cut 30 teaching positions. Our Mike Holden will be live this morning to break-down the district's plan of action.

Man set to appear in court for murder of Ohio dentist and his wife

This morning, a man is set to appear in court today for the murder of an Ohio dentist and his wife. Michael David Mckee is facing charges for the fatal shooting of a dentist, Spencer Tepe, and his wife Monique. It happened in the upstairs of their home in the middle of the night on Dec. 30. Mckee was Monique's ex-husband. According to a police affidavit, surveillance video helped investigators identify Mckee because police say it showed a car arrive just before the homicides - and leave shortly after.

Man accused of carjacking and shooting woman in front of her child set to be arraigned

The man accused of carjacking a thirty-eight-year-old woman and shooting her in front of her child is set to be arraigned this morning. It happened on Jan. 2 on Madison Avenue in Cleveland. Ronald Loftis is facing a slew of charges included attempted murder and aggravated robbery. Police say Loftis demanded money, but she didn't have any. He then went for her keys, but allowed her to get her child out of the car. As she was taking her child, he shot her before driving off. Loftis is expected to be in court at 8:30 a.m.

Greater RTA works to improve rider experience for more than 2 million customers

Over 2 million people use the Greater RTA as a means of transportation. The transit authority wants to improve the experience for those customers. Transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt will be live this morning on what RTA employees are doing to help better understand and advocate for customers' needs.

Cavaliers host mental health awareness night as they take on Utah Jazz

Tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting a mental health awareness night. Community organizations will be available throughout Rocket Arena to connect fans with resources and information. The Cavs are set to take on the Utah Jazz, tip-off is 7:00 p.m.

Your forecast

What a way to kick off the work week; More sun, more seasonable and more dry time. Enjoy it because brutal cold and snow returns midweek. Breaking out the shovels again soon.

Traffic impact

Portions of I-490 will be closed overnight for continued pavement replacement and bridge repairs. The following areas will close tonight at 8 and reopen tomorrow morning at 5:

I-490 west between Opportunity Corridor Blvd. and I-71

Detour: I-77 south to I-480 west to SR-176 north to

I-71 north ramp to I-490 west

Detour: I-77 north to East 14th St. to Orange Ave. to Carnegie Ave. to East 9th St. to I-90

I-77 south ramp to I-490 west

Detour: I-77 south to I-480 west to SR 176 north to I-71 north

Rockefeller Ave. ramp to I-490 west

Detour: Broadway Ave. to East 30th to Orange Ave. to I-77



