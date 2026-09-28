Morning Digest: One killed, three in critical condition after car plunges off bridge

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, September 28, and here is what you need to know.

1 dead, 3 in critical condition after car plunges off bridge in downtown Cleveland

One man is dead and three others were rushed to the hospital after a violent crash in downtown Cleveland. It happened around 2:00 a.m. Monday. The car crashed into a fence, fell off a bridge, and landed on its roof. Cleveland EMS says two men and one woman are in critical condition. We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Cleveland Orchestra strike ends as musicians agree to new 3-year contract

The strike is over for the musicians of the Cleveland Orchestra. The Musical Arts Association and the musicians' union have reached a new 3-year contract, ending a 3-day work stoppage. The deal includes a 5% pay increase each year, changes to healthcare coverage, and updated hiring practices.

Lakewood City Council to press FirstEnergy on repeated power outages tonight

Lakewood City Council is hosting a meeting tonight so that FirstEnergy can address the power outages in Lakewood. The utility company is facing backlash because of repeated power outages and poor communication with customers. The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., and it is open to the public.

Browns defeat Panthers 21-13, look ahead to Steelers

The Browns continued to build off momentum from last week's win to take down the Carolina Panthers. The Browns had to overcome some challenges like 12 penalties. However, the team showed its resiliency by continuing to fight to the very last play of the game. Mason Graham had a star-studded performance, recording 7 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 tackles for loss. On the offensive side of the ball, Harold Fanning was the shining star scoring two touchdowns. The Brownies defeated the Panthers 21 to 13. The Browns will be back at Huntington Bank Field Thursday night to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

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Your forecast

Depends on where you are today. Sun dominates west of I-77 with lower 70s for highs. Meanwhile east, more clouds and even a SLIM shot at a sprinkle. We all clear out tonight and warm up through mid-week.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

ODOT will close the State Route 611 entrance ramp to I-90 westbound in Lorain County for one day. Crews will be resurfacing the ramp. The closure will be between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Drivers will be detoured from SR 611 to I-90 east to State Route 83 to I-90 westbound.

Also in Lorain County, the I-90 westbound exit ramp to State Route 57 is now closed. ODOT is making repairs to the pavement and will resurface the ramp. The detour will have drivers continuing on I-90 westbound to the Middle Ridge Road/Broadway exit. Drivers will turn left and then re-enter on I-90 eastbound to State Route 57.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.