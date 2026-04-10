MORNING DIGEST: Akron residents oversee use of force cases involving police

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's April 10, and here is what you need to know.

Akron Citizens Police Oversight Board

There's a group of Akron residents taking a look at every use of force case involving the city's police department. But the big question: How much impact do they have? We take a look at the board's work over the past year.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Rainforest renovation

Crews as Cleveland Metroparks Zoo are working to complete the highly anticipated Primate Forest. It's a multi-million dollar renovation and will officially open this summer. Zoo leaders tell us it will be a memorable experience for everyone.

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Your forecast

Cleveland weather

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Traffic impact

The ramp from East 14th Street to I-77 south will close Monday for at least two years. Drivers will need to take East 9th Street to Broadway or Orange Avenue to Interstate 77.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.