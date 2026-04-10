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MORNING DIGEST: Akron residents oversee use of force cases involving police

Akron Police Department
News 5
Akron Police Department
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Good Morning, Cleveland! It's April 10, and here is what you need to know.

Akron Citizens Police Oversight Board

There's a group of Akron residents taking a look at every use of force case involving the city's police department. But the big question: How much impact do they have? We take a look at the board's work over the past year.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Rainforest renovation

Crews as Cleveland Metroparks Zoo are working to complete the highly anticipated Primate Forest. It's a multi-million dollar renovation and will officially open this summer. Zoo leaders tell us it will be a memorable experience for everyone.

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