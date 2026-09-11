Morning Digest: Ashland University Students honor 9/11 victims with campus flag day display

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, September 11, and here is what you need to know.

Ashland University Students honor 9/11 victims with campus flag day display

Many people in New York City are marking 25 years since 9/11 with a moment of silence or maybe flowers at a memorial. Back here at home, students at Ashland University are showing off a display that honors the victims. Students planted flags across the campus, with each flag representing a victim of tragedy.

Lorain County flags honor fallen heroes in 9/11 flyover tribute

Remembrance flags honoring fallen military members and first responders in Lorain County will take flight Friday morning as part of a special 9/11 memorial tribute. The Lorain County Veterans Service Commission has partnered with Flight of the Flags to carry out the flyover event. The commission put out a call to the community to bring in their flags, which have since been placed in special bags for protection and labeled to tell the story of each veteran or first responder they represent. The flags are scheduled to fly over Lorain County later Friday morning. They will be returned to families on Monday.

Man dies after car strikes tree in South Euclid yard

A man is dead after his car slammed into a tree in the front yard of a home in South Euclid overnight. The crash happened around midnight at South Belvoir Boulevard and Plymouth Drive. Video from the scene shows car parts scattered across the yard. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jameel Koonce, 44. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Garfield Heights police use drones to catch car break-in suspects

Garfield Heights police are using new technology like drones to help them crack down on crime. Police say a tip about two people who were suspected in a series of overnight car break-ins led officers to them and ultimately to their arrests. Your Cuyahoga County reporter Mike Holden will be live from Garfield Heights to share how drones helped police officers.

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Your forecast

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Traffic impact

ODOT will close several portions of Interstate 480 this weekend. The following will be closed beginning tonight at 8 p.m.:



Local lanes on I-480 eastbound/Valley View Ridge

Detour will have drivers using the express lanes on I-480

Ramp from I-480 eastbound to Transportation Boulevard

Detour will have drivers using Granger Road to I-480 westbound to Transportation Boulevard

I-77 ramps to I-480 east

Detour will have drivers taking Granger Road to Transportation Boulevard to I-480 eastbound.





View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.