Morning Digest: Bedford Heights water main break triggers boil water advisory for nearby communities

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, September 18, and here is what you need to know.

Bedford Heights water main break triggers boil water advisory for nearby communities

A massive water main break in Bedford Heights is now forcing a boil advisory for several nearby communities. Cleveland Water issued the advisory for customers in parts of Twinsburg, Macedonia and Northfield. Your transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt will be live this morning tracking the closure.

SUV crash on Broadway and Aetna knocks out power in Cleveland's Slavic Village

A crash in Cleveland left some people without power in the Slavic village neighborhood. An SUV flipped on Broadway and Aetna and took down a pole with it. At this time, we don't know if there were any injuries. We have requests out to police and will share more information as it becomes available.

North Coast Boat Show kicks off this weekend with displays, demos, music and food

The North Coast Boat Show kicks off this weekend. The show features boat displays, live demos, music, food, and more. Meteorologist, Allan Nosoff will be at the boat show this morning to give us a preview of what we can expect.

Greater Cleveland RTA pauses future service cuts amid ongoing budget concerns

The Greater Cleveland RTA has been making some cuts because of budget concerns. Now, the public transit system says its pausing future cuts. Your transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt will be live this morning to share more details about the announcement.

Parma's Hot Dog Diner is closing original spot, moving up Pearl Road

After 26 years at the same location, Parma's Hot Dog Diner and Burger Company is closing its doors — but not for good. The restaurant is moving half a mile up Pearl Road, where it will merge with North Coast Pizza at that business's current location. The new diner is expected to open next month. The move comes after the diner's future was briefly in doubt. The restaurant was originally going to close before new owner Bob Berry stepped in to keep it open. Berry then considered moving the diner out of Parma but reversed course after hearing from the community. The two businesses will combine their menus under one roof. The original location is open today from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for anyone who wants to visit one last time.

West Side Market's Fresh Fundamental Series returns today

Cooking lessons are back at West Side Market. The market's Fresh Fundamental Series returns today, running every Friday through Nov. 20. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can watch a chef prepare a healthy, affordable, and delicious dish and take the recipe home. Free meal kits are also available to SNAP- or EBT-eligible households through a partnership with Cleveland Clinic.

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