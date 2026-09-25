Morning Digest: Cleveland Orchestra musicians go on strike, cancel shows

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, September 25, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland Orchestra musicians go on strike, cancel shows

Musicians with the Cleveland Orchestra are on strike as of midnight Friday. The strike has forced the cancellation of two upcoming performances — one scheduled for tonight in Michigan and another at Severance on Saturday. Musicians are expected to speak at a news conference later Friday morning.

In a statement, the president and CEO of the orchestra addressed the ongoing negotiations.

"We remain committed to negotiating in good faith with the musicians' union to develop an agreement that ensures the Cleveland Orchestra musicians' compensation remains competitive with their peers in the other great orchestras around the world while protecting our future," the president and CEO said.

Cleveland celebrates Dolly Parton Day with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame event today

September 25 has a new meaning in Cleveland. The state and the city of Cleveland have officially declared today Dolly Parton Day, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is honoring the country music legend with a huge celebration. The celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Taylor Swift's new song 'Cleveland' is an ode to husband and Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift just released a deluxe version of her album, "The Life of a Showgirl," abd it includes a new song with a Cleveland connection. The track is called "Cleveland," and it is and ode to Swift's husband, Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce. The song pokes fun at the criticism Swift received when she and Kelce first started dating, and it is ultimately about how Kelce loves her anyway.

Cleveland Guardians clinch AL Wild Card playoff spot with 1-0 win over Boston Red Sox

We love victory Mondays, but victory Fridays are just as special. The Guardians are officially going to the playoffs. The Guardians clinched a guaranteed sport in the AL Wild Card after beating the Boston Red Sox 1-0 Thursday night. Angel Martinez hit the home run that made the difference. Cleveland begins its final series of the regular season tonight in Kansas City.

Cleveland Browns home opener this weekend, what to expect at Huntington Bank Field

While the Guardians gear up for the playoffs, football is finally back in the land this weekend. The Cleveland Browns are ready to bring the action for the highly anticipated home opener. News 5's Mike Holden will be live at Huntington Bank Field this morning to give you a preview of what you can expect Sunday.

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Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

ODOT will close several portions of I-480 westbound over the weekend. The following will be closed beginning Friday night at 8 p.m.:



I-480 westbound / Valley View Bridge local lanes. Drivers will be able to use the express lanes instead.

Transportation Blvd. entrance ramp to I-480 westbound. Drivers will be able to use the entrance ramp on Granger Road instead.

I-480 westbound to I-77

Work should be complete by 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

The Akron Marathon takes place Saturday morning, but crews will begin closing several roads Friday at 8 a.m. For a full list of closures, click here.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.