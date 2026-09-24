Morning Digest: Cleveland holds first data center public hearing tonight

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, September 24th, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland holds first data center public hearing tonight

Cleveland is holding its first public hearing tonight on data centers as a three-month pause on new construction nears its end. The meeting runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Collinwood Rec Center. Two additional hearings are also scheduled. City Council members have been working to learn more about the massive tech buildings. Councilman Mike Polensek said there are already data centers hiding in plain sight across the city. Leaders want to know how new facilities will impact the power grid and water supply. They also want to weigh the benefits of new construction jobs and tax revenue.

Cleveland Orchestra strike threat looms after contract expires

Cleveland Orchestra musicians could walk off the job at any time after their contract extension expired at midnight. The musicians are seeking safer work rules and better pay to match other top orchestras. Management says it is negotiating in good faith. Both sides are still meeting Thursday and Friday. The orchestra has a performance in Michigan this Saturday and is scheduled to leave for a European tour on Tuesday.

City of Cleveland stockpiles 30,000 tons of salt ahead of winter to avoid repeat shortage

Cleveland city leaders are preparing for winter weather by stockpiling a record amount of rock salt — a direct response to last winter's shortage caused by late vendor deliveries during record snowfall and bitter cold. Crews already have 16,000 tons of salt ready, with another 14,000 tons on the way. That brings the total to 30,000 tons for the start of winter — 10,000 tons more than in past years. To store the increased supply, the city is expanding its storage capacity. Crews are keeping salt in 7 domes across the area and storing additional salt above ground at public works facilities. Leaders are also in talks with Metro Parks to find more storage space. Officials acknowledge they cannot control the weather or delivery delays, but say they can control how much salt they store ahead of time. The goal is to clear every street during every storm. However, leaders warn that prolonged storms or late deliveries could force crews to prioritize main roads over side streets.

Ex-Canton officers to be sentenced in Frank Tyson death

Two former Canton police officers will be sentenced Thursday in connection with the death of Frank Tyson, who died in police custody more than 2 years ago. Camden Burch and Beau Schoenegge both took plea deals in August, pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges. Burch pleaded guilty to failure to report a crime, and Schoenegge pleaded guilty to dereliction of duty. Body camera video showed an officer with a knee on Tyson's back as Tyson told officers he couldn't breathe. Both will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland Kennel at capacity, needs adopters and volunteers

The Cleveland Kennel is asking for the public's help as the shelter is at capacity once again, with more than 150 dogs currently housed at the facility and even more waiting in foster homes. Last week was slow for adoptions, which the shelter attributes to a combination of factors including kids going back to school and rainy weather. The shelter is encouraging anyone interested in adopting to come in for a meet and greet. Adoption & Volunteer Coordinator Izzy Esler said the process is designed to make sure every match is the right one. The adoption fee is $61 and includes basic vaccinations, a microchip, a county license, and spaying or neutering. For those who are not able to adopt, the Cleveland Kennel is always accepting donations and looking for volunteers.

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Your forecast

Sun taking over... Highs near 70 and that trend rolls on! We'll have a chilly night tonight, but that is NOT the trend.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the ramp from State Route 254 to I-90 westbound in Lorain County will reopen Friday. The ramp was orginally planned to reopen Tuesday. The detour is SR 254 west to SR 57 south and take the SR 57 entrance ramp to I-90 westbound.

ODOT will close several portions of I-480 westbound over the weekend. The following will be closed beginning Friday night at 8 p.m.:



I-480 westbound / Valley View Bridge local lanes. Drivers will be able to use the express lanes instead.

Transportation Blvd. entrance ramp to I-480 westbound. Drivers will be able to use the entrance ramp on Granger Road instead.

I-480 westbound to I-77

Work should be complete by 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.