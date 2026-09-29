MORNING DIGEST: Cleveland police investigate overnight shooting at East 26th and Hamilton

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, September 29, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland police investigate overnight shooting at East 26th and Hamilton

Cleveland police are investigating an incident that happened at East 26th and Hamilton. Our overnight news tracker was there around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday and saw officers mark at least 12 shell casings around a large pool of blood. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Second public hearing tonight on Cleveland data center concerns

Tonight, there will be a second public hearing for residents to share their concerns about data centers in Cleveland. News 5's Maya Lockett will be live this morning to share more details.

Vermilion residents frustrated over poor street conditions as council notes widespread issues

According to one city council member in Vermilion, half of the streets are in poor condition. One resident says he's been waiting nearly 20 years for his street to be fixed. Your transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt, will be live this morning to share more details on whether or not this could be a bigger issue in Vermilion.

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Your forecast

Incredible feel to today. Bright sun, lower 70s, low humidity... Very seasonable before more warmth, humidity and rain make a return.

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Traffic impact

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